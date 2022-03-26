Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Newcore Gold stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

