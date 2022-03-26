Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.30. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 4,889 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.