Newton Price Hits $0.0008 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Newton has a total market cap of $17.15 million and $147,865.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

