Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

