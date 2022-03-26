NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NREF stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1,054.09, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

