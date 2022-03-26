NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $81.34 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

