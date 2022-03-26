NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 21,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 30,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm has a market cap of $285.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

