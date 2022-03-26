NFI Group Inc. (NFYEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFYEF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

