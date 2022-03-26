NIKE, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

