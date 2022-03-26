Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 29.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of INMD opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.