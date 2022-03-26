NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$13.93. 745,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

