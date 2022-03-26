NorthWestern Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWE. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

