NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.98. NSK shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 327 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.
NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
