Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 240.7% from the February 28th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,466. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

