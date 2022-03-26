NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $350.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $692.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

