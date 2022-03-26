Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 637,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,263. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

