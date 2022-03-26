Oak Thistle LLC Invests $219,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,184,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,902. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

