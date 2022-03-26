Oak Thistle LLC Invests $397,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

