Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $33.84. 538,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

