Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 15,010,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,065,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.