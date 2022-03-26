Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.66. The stock had a trading volume of 294,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.