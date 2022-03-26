Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,223 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.