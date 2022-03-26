Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 3,987 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.80. 2,681,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,806. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

