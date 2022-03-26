Oak Thistle LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.69. The company had a trading volume of 316,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,259. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.97 and its 200-day moving average is $352.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

