Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 22,566,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,957,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $32.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

