ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
ObsEva stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
