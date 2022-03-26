ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

