ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Tops $0.0889 on Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $11,719.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.60 or 0.06991397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.95 or 0.99714621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043398 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

