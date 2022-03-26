ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.90. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,432 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

