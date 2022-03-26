OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 3,258 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

