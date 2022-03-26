OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 10,916 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $14,726,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 209,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

