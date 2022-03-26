OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $228.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.