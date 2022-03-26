OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

