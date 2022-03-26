OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.99 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.18 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

