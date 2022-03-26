OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,206 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

