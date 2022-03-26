OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 46,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,685,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

