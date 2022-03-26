OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 105,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,133,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $703.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.15 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

