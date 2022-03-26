OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,340 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

