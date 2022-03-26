OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 954 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 43,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 295,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

