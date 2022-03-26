OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 4,175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $135.68 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

