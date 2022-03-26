OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.35. 57,511,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,248,176. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $309.67 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

