Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $41.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

