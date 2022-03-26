Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $41.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
