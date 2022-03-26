Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,519,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

