Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,519,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
