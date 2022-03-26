Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 172,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omeros by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 354,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,495. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $388.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

