OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.16 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $722.15 million and approximately $122.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00011598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

