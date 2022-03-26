OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

