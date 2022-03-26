OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
ONCS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
