Oppenheimer Boosts Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Price Target to $18.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.