Oppenheimer Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of MRNS opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $19.83.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
