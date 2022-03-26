Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Shares of OCC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.