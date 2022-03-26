OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.30. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 16,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.