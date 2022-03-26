Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Oragenics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.